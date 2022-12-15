Delhi L-G gives nod to appoint special public prosecutors in Shraddha murder case

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday approved the proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint special public prosecutors to represent the Union Territory in the trial court in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. According to the L-G office, advocates Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad will represent Delhi Police as special public prosecutors in the matter.

Shraddha (27) was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala (28) at the couple's rented flat in Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahadi area. It was alleged that Aaftab chopped her body into 35 pieces and preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

"LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal of Delhi Police for the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors, to represent the State in the Trial Court in case FIR No. 659 dt. 10.11.2022 u/s 365/302/201 IPC, registered at PS Mehrauli. The matter relates to the gruesome Shraddha murder case. Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, Advocates will be accordingly representing the Delhi Police as Special Public Prosecutors in the matter," the L-G office said in a statement. Aaftab was arrested last month and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

On December 9, he was produced before the Delhi court via video conferencing and his judicial custody was further extended by 14 days. Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police informed that scientific tests on the some body parts recovered from Mehrauli and Gurugram have confirmed that they belonged to Shraddha.

Special Commissioner of Police Law and Order, Delhi, Sagar Preet Hooda, in a conversation with ANI, said they have received the DNA and polygraph test reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). "Police have received the DNA and polygraph test reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). These reports will help us further in the investigation," Hooda said.

He further informed that the body parts will now be sent for post-mortem examination. Senior officers probing the murder believe that the findings will be crucial to the investigation.

A total of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw were collected from the Mehrauli forest and were believed to be of the 27-year-old Shraddha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)