New infra projects to put Assam in robust growth trajectory: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the new infra projects will put Assam in a robust growth trajectory and if this tempo of development initiatives continues for a decade, it would become one of the five top-performing states in the country. He was speaking at the launch event of the Jorhat leg of Development Fortnight christened 'Bikashor Babe Eta Pokhek' at the historic court field in Jorhat on Thursday.

It may be noted that the Assam government is observing a 'fortnight of development' in 11 districts across the state with the laying of foundation stones for new projects and the inauguration of completed ones involving a financial outlay of Rs 15000 crore. The development fortnight, which was approved by the state cabinet last month will be covered in two phases.

The second phase of the initiative to kick-start infrastructure projects will begin in January. The Jorhat leg of the initiative involved bhumi pujan and laying foundation stones of as many as 17 projects involving a financial outlay of Rs. 853.1548 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma hailing the rich socio-cultural and academic prowess of Jorhat district said that to help the district to sustain its traditions, the State government has launched infrastructure projects for the district. Sarma said that he is happy to have laid the foundations of 17 infra projects.

He said that once completed, the projects will add new momentum to the development of Jorhat and its peripheral areas. Reiterating his government's commitment to the development of Assam and its people, Sarma said for the development to take place, the state needs an enabling environment sans the culture of 'dharna' and 'bandh'.

He also appreciated the role of people which has catalysed for ushering in an era new found development. The Chief Minister also sought cooperation from all sections of the people of Assam towards development.

He also observed that if this tempo of development initiatives continues for one decade, Assam will surely become one of the five top-performing states of the country. The Chief Minister also said that the infrastructure projects that have been taken off under the programme 'Bikashor Babe Eta Pokhek' will have a far-reaching impact for the development of the Jorhat district.

He said that the Lachit Maidam Memorial and Cultural Project will be completed in two years and once completed, the site will be transformed into one of the most sought-after tourist destinations of the state. Sarma also said that the Freedom Memorial Park that he laid the foundation at the premises of Jorhat Central Jail once completed gives the people a new space for amusement.

He said that the unrelenting endeavours of the State government will continue for the betterment of all sections of the people of Assam. Under the Jorhat leg of Development Fortnight the infra projects that will come up are Lachit Maidam and Cultural Project for Rs 14982.54 lakh, a road between Jorhat and Komarbondha for Rs. 26905.16 lakh, flyover at Komarbondha over rly line for Rs 7827.12 lakh, integrated DC office in Jorhat for Rs 4961.57 lakh, District Sports Complex at Jorhat for Rs. 5000 lakh, Bapuji Mini stadium at Mariani for Rs 1078.40 lakh, Teok Campus of Assam Women University for Rs 2851.28 lakh, Cultural Complex after the name of Gomdhar Konwar for Rs 25 lakh, Research Initiatives for upgrading the existing three ITIs of Jorhat district into a centre of excellence for Rs. 1510.92 lakh, a freedom memorial park at the complex of Jorhat Central Jail for Rs. 13491 lakh, four sub stations of APDCL at Jorhat district for Rs 4441.49 lakh, a silk college at Titabor for Rs 2241 lakh.

Minister for Finance Ajanta Neog, Minister for I&PR, Water Resources etc Pijush Hazarika, Minister for Handloom and Textile UG Brahma, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Education Ranoj Pegu, Minister Cultural Affairs Bimal Bora, Minister for Power Nandita Garlosa, MPs Topon Kumar Gogoi, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Hitendra Nath Goswami, Renupama Rajkhowa, Bhabendra Nath Bharali, Rupjyoti Kurmi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

