Exports record flat growth at USD 32 billion in November

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India's exports on Thursday recorded a flat growth at USD 31.99 billion in November as against USD 31.8 billion in the same month last year.

Imports rose marginally to USD 55.88 billion in November as compared to USD 53.93 billion in the corresponding month a year ago, according to the data released by the government.

The country's exports contracted by 16.65 per cent to USD 29.78 billion in October 2022.

During April-November 2022, exports stood at USD 295.26 billion as against USD 265.77 billion in the same month last year.

Imports stood at USD 493.61 billion during the eight months period of this fiscal. It was USD 381.17 billion during April-November 2021, as per the data.

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

