No injustice to happen to youth: Dhami on irregularities in appointments in Uttarakhand Assembly

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court on the assembly recruitment issue and said that no injustice will be allowed to happen to the youth.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:20 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court on the assembly recruitment issue and said that no injustice will be allowed to happen to the youth. The Chief Minister said that as soon as the matter of irregularities in the appointments in the Vidhan Sabha came to the fore, he had requested the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha to investigate it and take necessary action.

"When the irregularities in the recruitments were found correct by the committee constituted in this regard, we immediately canceled such recruitments. Now the Honorable Supreme Court has also considered the action of the state government as appropriate," he said. "We assure the youth of the state that no injustice will be allowed to happen to the talented youth. Appointments are being made for all the vacant posts in a time-bound manner with complete transparency. We have made elaborate arrangements for this," the Chief Minister added.

He said that the State Public Service Commission has been given the responsibility of all the recruitment. The State Public Service Commission has also started the recruitment process by issuing the recruitment calendar. "Recruitment on thousands of vacant posts in various departments will be ensured on time. The entire recruitment process is being continuously monitored from the highest level," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

