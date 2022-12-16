Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo heads to Berlin, Brussels on oil price cap, Ukraine support

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2022 02:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 02:50 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@wallyadeyemo)
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will urge allies to provide continued support for Ukraine and discuss how to implement the price cap on Russian oil during visits to Germany's capital Berlin and Brussels this week, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Adeyemo's three-day trip, which starts Friday, comes as European Union governments agreed a 9th package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

