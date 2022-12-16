Will address challenges to food security during India's G20 presidency: Janet Yellen

During India’s G20 presidency, ongoing challenges to food security will be addressed, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told African leaders on Thursday.

“G20 leaders recently highlighted the importance of a robust global food security response,” Yellen said in her remarks at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit: Heads of State Session on Food Security.

“Under India’s G20 presidency, we will be mapping the existing policy responses to identify any gaps, analyse the spillover effects from food and energy insecurity, and consider how macro-policy tools can be used by G20 economies to address these challenges,” she said. The treasury secretary was in India last month for bilateral meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. India currently presides the G20.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden said how his country has, and will continue to, mount a robust and swift response to food insecurity in Africa.

“We are doing so through bilateral and multilateral channels, and in partnership with you and other African leaders,” Yellen said.

The US also stepped-up support for agile mechanisms that prioritise country-ownership like the Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme.

“The programme will soon announce new funding to help build resilient and sustainable agriculture and food systems, particularly in Africa,” she said.

