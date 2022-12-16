Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 06:42 IST
Lok Sabha passes Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda move the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 on Tuesday.

The Bill amends the Scheduled Castes order to exclude the Gond community as a Scheduled Caste in four districts of Uttar Pradesh, Chandauli, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Sant Ravidas Nagar. It amends the ST order to recognise the Gond community as a Scheduled Tribe in these four districts. The Winter Session of Parliament that began on December 7 will have a total of 17 working days. The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session according to the notified schedules. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India
3
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
4
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022