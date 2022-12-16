Left Menu

Telangana: 4 held for providing fake educational certificates in Hyderabad

Four persons were arrested for allegedly providing fake educational certificates in Hyderabad, said police.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 09:48 IST
Telangana: 4 held for providing fake educational certificates in Hyderabad
A visual from the Hyderabad Police press briefing (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were arrested for allegedly providing fake educational certificates in Hyderabad, said police. The arrests were done by the Commissioner's Task Force (South Zone) and Nampally Police.

"The Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone & Nampally Police apprehended four persons who were providing fake educational certificates to needy aspirants and were asking for a huge amount of money from them," said DCP, Central Zone, M Rajesh Chandra. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India
3
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
4
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022