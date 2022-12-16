Telangana: 4 held for providing fake educational certificates in Hyderabad

Four persons were arrested for allegedly providing fake educational certificates in Hyderabad, said police. The arrests were done by the Commissioner's Task Force (South Zone) and Nampally Police.

"The Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone & Nampally Police apprehended four persons who were providing fake educational certificates to needy aspirants and were asking for a huge amount of money from them," said DCP, Central Zone, M Rajesh Chandra. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

