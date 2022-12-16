Left Menu

Peru must address toxic discharged-water risking health of millions: UN expert

The Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, made these observations at the end of a two-week visit to the country.

OHCHR | Geneva | Updated: 16-12-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 11:29 IST
During his visit, Arrojo-Agudo met with repsentatives of the government, civil society, indigenous peoples, peasants, and local authorities. Image Credit: Pixabay

"The government of Peru must address the poisoning of water. Toxic and heavy metals discharges are undermining the health and right to safe drinking water of ten million Peruvians and risking the health of future generations", a UN expert said today.

"My visit took place in a turbulent political context. I attempted to analyse the problems that hinder human rights to water and sanitation beyond the current situation." According to the UN expert, these problems "are the result of decades of acts and omissions."

Arrojo-Agudo welcomed the fact that the Peruvian Constitution recognises the priority of water for human consumption over any other use in accordance with international human rights standards. However, during his visit, he noted that this provision is often breached.

"The city of Cajamarca is a dramatic example," he said. "70% of the population is drinking water pviously used by a mining company and I am concerned about the barriers to accessing the results of independent tests regarding the psence of pollutants."

During his visit, Arrojo-Agudo met with repsentatives of the government, civil society, indigenous peoples, peasants, and local authorities.

The Special Rapporteur acknowledged Peru's efforts in terms of water and sanitation legislation and public policies and expssed his concerns about their effective enforcement.

"The traditional approach to water as mere productive resource needs to shift to a sustainable ecosystemic and human rights-based approach" said the UN expert.

Arrojo-Agudo also called for the promotion of a integrated water management system to overcome the current dispersion of competences by strengthening municipal and community capacities in the management of water and sanitation services.

Arrojo-Agudo has submitted his pliminary observations to the government of Peru and will psent a full report with his findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2023.

