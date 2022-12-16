Left Menu

Vijay Diwas: Vice President Dhankhar remembers bravery, sacrifice of armed forces

Fifty years ago, the day marked the largest military surrender after the Second World War, as 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces -- resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 10:46 IST
Vijay Diwas: Vice President Dhankhar remembers bravery, sacrifice of armed forces
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File/Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the service of the nation on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. "On Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces, who led to our triumph in the 1971 war. I pay my tributes to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the service of our nation. #VijayDiwas2022," tweeted the Vice President.

Fifty years ago, the day marked the largest military surrender after the Second World War, as 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces -- resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan. The day is observed every year as 'Vijay Diwas' to commemorate the victory of the Indian forces.

On December 16, 1971, Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief martial law administrator of East Pakistan and the commander of Pakistan Army located in East Pakistan, signed the Instrument of Surrender. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday laid wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Army chief General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade also laid wreaths at the National War Memorial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India
4
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022