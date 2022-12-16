Left Menu

Kerala student found with throat slit inside Karnataka college hostel toilet

An engineering student's body was found with a slit throat in a college near Bannerghatta, said police.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 12:10 IST
Kerala student found with throat slit inside Karnataka college hostel toilet
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An engineering student's body was found with his throat slit in a college near Bannerghatta in Karnataka, police said. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Nitin Narayana, a native of Kozhikode in Kerala.

The teenager was found dead inside a toilet at a hostel of the AMC Engineering College in Anekal. Nitin had joined the college on December 1 after getting enrolled in the first-year computer science engineering course.

According to Bannerghatta Police who visited the site of the tragedy, the teenager allegedly committed suicide by cutting his throat with a knife. Nitin's family hails from Padini Jaria Village in Kerala's Kozikode District and are residents of Koyalandi village. The deceased's parents currently live in Dubai.

Police said they are investigating reports that Nitin had allegedly resorted to the extreme step due to depression. The body of the deceased student has been sent for post-mortem to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance over the alleged suicide of three students in Rajasthan's Kota and sent notices to the Chief Secretary, the Rajasthan government, the Secretary, Higher Education, Union Ministry of Education, and Chairperson of the National Medical Commission. Two of the deceased students were from Bihar and the third one was from Madhya Pradesh.

"All the three students were taking coaching classes for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) - the exam for medical colleges," a statement from NHRC noted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India
4
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022