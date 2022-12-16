Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2022 13:19 IST
Following are Friday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 6000-6000: Medium 5000-5200: Jowar 3000-4000: Jaggery cube 3800-4500: Jaggery ball 4300-4500: Coriander Seed 10000-12000: Chili's fine 38000-57000: Potato Big UNQ: Medium 1600-2200: Onion Big 1500-2200: Medium 1000-1500: Small 500-1000: Tamarind 6000-12000: Garlic 4000-5500: Horsegram 6500-7500: Wheat 3000-4300 Turmeric 9000-14000: Turdhal 8800-12200: Green Gram Dhal 9200-10400: Black gram dal 9300-13600: Bengal Gram Dhal 6000-7000: Mustard 7500-9000: Gingelly 18000-21000: Sugar 3600-3800: Groundnut Seed 10000-12500: Copra 14000-16000.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1570-2030 Coconut oil (10kg):1500-2000 Gingelly oil: 1950-3700 Ghee (5kg): 2900-3200.

