Union Cabinet meeting to be held today

The Union Cabinet meeting will be held in the evening on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 13:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet meeting will be held in the evening on Friday. Last month, on November 2, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the naming of Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, Itanagar as "Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar".

The resolution was passed by the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh to name the airport as 'Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar', which reflects the people's reverence of the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo) to symbolize the traditions and rich cultural heritage of the State, read a statement from the Union Cabinet. The government of India granted 'In-principle' approval for the development of Hollongi Greenfield Airport in January 2019. The project is being developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) with the help of the Central Government and the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs. 646 crore.

