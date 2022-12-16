Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 13:56 IST
Guar seed prices on Friday declined by Rs 32 to Rs 5,975 per 10 quintal in the futures trade amid increasing supplies from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery fell by Rs 32 or 0.53 per cent to Rs 5,975 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 55,520 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

