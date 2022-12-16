Ukrainian energy consumption falls 50% after Russian missile strikes - grid operator
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-12-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:43 IST
Ukrainian energy consumption dropped more than 50% on Friday after Russian missile strikes across the country, the Ukrenergo power grid operator said in a statement.
A senior Ukrainian official said earlier on Friday that emergency power shutdowns were being brought in across the country after Russian missiles hit energy facilities in several regions.
