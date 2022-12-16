Hydro projects have positive impact on socio, ecological development: MNRE Minister

Development of hydro power projects has a positive impact on socio and ecological progress of the region, Union minister R K Singh said on Friday.

The Minister for New and Renewable Energy was addressing a programme for creating awareness on benefits and impact of hydro projects on socioeconomic development.

''Developed countries have harnessed almost the entire hydro power potential available with them. Development of hydro power has a positive impact on the ecology of the area in terms of water table & greenery. Most of the population now appreciate the positive impacts of development of hydro power projects,'' the minister was quoted as saying in a SJVN statement.

Singh also emphasised taking more concerted efforts to sensitize all stakeholders about positive impacts of hydro projects.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said, ''In line with the Prime Minister's vision of 50 per cent of energy from non-fossil fuel sources (by 2030), harnessing of hydro energy is of paramount significance to achieve this mammoth goal.'' State-owned SJVN organized the 'Harnessing of Hydropower Potential' event in the national capital on behalf of members of the Large Hydro Active Reach (LAHAR) in association with Central Board of Irrigation and Power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)