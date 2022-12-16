WayCool Foods to expand agriculture input portfolio, inks pact with Yara India

Food and agri-tech platform provider WayCool Foods has expanded its agriculture input portfolio by signing a memorandum of understanding with nitrogen fertiliser producer Yara India, the city-based company said on Friday.

The partnership with Yara India aims to offer superior crop nutrition while facilitating chemical and environmental solutions that have minimal impact on soil health and drip irrigation systems which would enhance overall crop productivity.

''As per the MoU, WayCool will list and promote Yara's products among Outgrow Network Partners and share Package of Practices for 20 crops,'' WayCool Foods said in a statement.

''WayCool is transforming the entire food supply chain to a demand-driven one making it profitable for them. We welcome Yara India to WayCool's partner family in contributing to this mission,'' WayCool Foods co-founder Sanjay Dasari said.

''We believe this strategic partnership will be the final piece of WayCool integrating the food value chain puzzle, making us a comprehensive soil to sale organisation,'' he said.

Outgrow is the agricultural and farmers engagement arm of WayCool.

Commenting on the partnership, Yara South Asia managing director Sanjiv Kanwar said, ''We at Yara India aim to achieve climate neutrality and decarbonise agriculture in the coming years, also favourably impacting farmer diversity.'' ''With this shared vision, we are delighted to partner with WayCool, who are working towards transforming India's food economy besides being meticulous about the footprint they create and we are certain that this association will make agriculture sustainable and fruitful,'' he further said.

