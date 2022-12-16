India preparing to launch 20% ethanol with gasoline - oil minister
India is preparing to launch sales of 20% ethanol with gasoline and will look to gradually raise its share of the cleaner fuel in its energy mix, the country's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.
India currently mixes 10% ethanol with gasoline, but the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer is keen to cut its carbon footprint to aid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal for net zero carbon emissions by 2070.
"Inhibition to confine to 20% will erode and ecosystem will start and people will start talking why not 30% or more," Puri said at a conference.
