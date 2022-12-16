Left Menu

TML Smart City Mobility Solutions to supply 921 electric buses to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corp

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 20:00 IST
TML Smart City Mobility Solutions to supply 921 electric buses to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corp
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / SounderBruce
  • Country:
  • India

TML Smart City Mobility Solutions has signed a definitive agreement with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for supply, maintenance and operations of 921 electric buses in Bengaluru.

TML Smart City Mobility Solutions is a subsidiary of home-grown auto major Tata Motors.

''We have signed the first definitive agreement under the larger CESL tender… We, at Tata Motors, continuously endeavour to develop smart, green and energy efficient mass mobility solutions,'' Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD of TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, said in a statement on Friday.

TML Smart City Mobility Solutions will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses for a period of 12 years.

Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in the country, according to the company.

''Tata Motors' vast experience in the electric mobility domain will certainly assist in providing uninterrupted, safe and comfortable commute in the city,'' G Sathyavathi, Managing Director at Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022