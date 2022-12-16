Left Menu

AP govt to release Rs 6,500 crore to SHGs under YSR Asara scheme in Jan

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 16-12-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 20:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Andhra Pradesh Government will be releasing around Rs 6,500 crore to beneficiaries in the third phase of YSR Asara Scheme next month, an official release said on Friday.

Under the scheme, outstanding loans of Self Help Groups (SHGs) up to 2019 will be waived by the state government.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who chaired a workshop on door-to-door programme (Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhuthvam) today said the campaign covering every household should be conducted by the elected members and hand over the loan waiver letters to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the ongoing door-to-door programme should be carried out to resolve public grievances with utmost importance and the YSR Congress party MLAs should conduct it in every village/ward secretariat for 2-3 days at least six hours a day in their respective constituencies.

While participating in the programme, the MLAs should spend at least five minutes at every doorstep to explain to them the government's welfare schemes though the elections are scheduled to be held after 16 months, he said.

Activists with leadership abilities will be appointed as Secretariat Conveners for every 50 households by the respective MLAs, and they will be provided smartphones.

Asserting the MLAs not to compromise in the ongoing development works, he asked the party leaders to identify the 'High Impact Works (HIWs)' in the villages during the door-to-door programme and ensure their completion with the funds allocated to the respective secretariats.

