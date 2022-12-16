Left Menu

Delhi: Cylinder blast in Bawana canteen leaves 2 injured

It was found that two persons namely Vibha and Sonu, had sustained injuries and were taken to MV hospital.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were left injured, after a cylinder blasted due to a gas leak in a canteen in Delhi's Bawana, the police informed on Friday. The police received a PCR call at Bawana Police Station, regarding a cylinder blast in the canteen. After receiving the call, the police reached the spot and found that a small canteen in H-28, Sector 2, DSIIDC Bawana had caught fire.

On enquiry, it was found that two persons namely Vibha and Sonu, had sustained injuries and were taken to MV hospital. The police reached MV hospital and found that Vibha (50 years) had sustained burn injuries. She said that she runs a tea shop in the above-said factory. Today, at 5 pm, she sensed that one of the cylinders was leaking gas. She asked her customer named Sonu to close the valve and when he tried to do that, the cylinder blasted.

The incident left both of them injured. While Vibha sustained injuries in her legs, Sonu sustained injuries in her hands and face. However, the doctor informed that both the injured persons are out of danger.

The police also informed that they have registered a case under sections 287 and 335 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

