Kerala HC directs govt to publicise circular of police chief on attacks against doctors

The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to publicise a circular issued by the State Police Chief instructing all District Police Chiefs and Station House Officers to comply with the High Court order directing police to register an FIR within an hour if doctors or staff are attacked in hospitals. Earlier on December 1, the court directed the state government to ensure the safety of doctors and directed the station house officers to register an FIR within an hour if doctors or staff were attacked.

Division Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath also observed that "publicising the circular will ensure that citizens understand that any attack, howsoever small or big it may be, is unacceptable and will be visited with the severest of consequences under the law. We are persuaded to this course because if the patients and their bystanders understand that be the provocation that they may face, an attack on a healthcare professional will be treated with the severity as is required in law and the number of attacks will certainly come down." "The circulars are certainly a step in the right direction but will have to be followed up with concrete requirements in future, which we will certainly suggest as we go along with this matter."

In the last hearing, the court also directed the government to inform what measures have been taken for security and what steps can be taken. The court was hearing a batch of petitions submitted by the Private Hospital Association.

The case has been posted to January 18 for further hearing. (ANI)

