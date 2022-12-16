Allahabad HC grants conditional bail to man accused of making fake marksheets

The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to Anand Shekhar, director of Vidya Bharti Institute of Management and Technology, Noida in the matter of making fake marksheets. He was arrested for allegedly producing and selling fake degrees and certificates at low rates. An FIR has been lodged against him in Sector 63.

He was in jail since September 18, 2022. This order was given by Justice Gajendra Kumar after hearing advocate Dilip Pandey.

He said, "The petitioner has been framed. He teaches Global Business. He is registered with the Labor Department. He pays income tax every year." He said that if bail to co-accused Neeraj Sharma has been granted then he should also be released on bail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)