Left Menu

'Reservations will help transgenders avail better opportunities': India's first transgender judge

Joyita Mondal, India's first transgender judge, on Friday urged the government to provide more facilities and reservations for the social upliftment of the transgender community.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 23:46 IST
'Reservations will help transgenders avail better opportunities': India's first transgender judge
India's first transgender jusge Joyita Mondal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Joyita Mondal, India's first transgender judge, on Friday urged the government to provide more facilities and reservations for the social upliftment of the transgender community. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Although transgenders have been accorded a legal status and identity, they haven't got many opportunities at the big level."

"The government needs to run awareness programmes for the transgender community. Also, every state must be having a Transgender Development Board so that decisions can be taken for their upliftment," she added. Mondal also emphasised the need for legalisation of same-sex marriage and allowing the adoption of children by transgenders.

"Legalising same-sex marriage is very important. After fighting all the stigma, when someone gets a (sex change) surgery done, they are not left with anyone to support them. That's why earning the right to marry and have a partner is very important. Also, we should be having the right to adopt children," she further said. She also highlighted the need to provide basic facilities and human rights for transgender people.

"Even after so many years, transgenders don't have access to basic facilities such as schools and hospitals. We don't want separate facilities for us, as it will alienate us further. We want facilities along with the others," she said. Mondal also stressed the need for reservation for transgenders, to give them a chance at availing better opportunities.

"Reservations are very important in every area. If transgenders are also provided reservations, it will help more people from the community to get better opportunities," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter; India says samples taken from pharma firm linked to Gambia deaths meet required standards and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration offers U.S. households more free C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022