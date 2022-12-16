Left Menu

Telangana: Girl missing since Thursday found dead by lake

She was found dead near a lake on Friday morning. Following the recovery, the police sent the body for post-mortem at the Gandhi Hospital and informed the family.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 23:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police on Friday recovered the body of a school girl who had been reported missing since Thursday. She was found dead near a lake on Friday morning. Following the recovery, the police sent the body for post-mortem at the Gandhi Hospital and informed the family.

According to police, the girl's body was found near Damaiguda lake on Friday. Following the post-mortem, her body was handed over to her family and was taken to her residence in Damaiguda.

A relative of the girl said there were no injury marks on her body. He, however, added that futther action will follow once the post-mortem report is out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

