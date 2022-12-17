Left Menu

UP CM to felicitate Mathura District Magistrate for combating stubble burning

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 17-12-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 00:53 IST
UP CM to felicitate Mathura District Magistrate for combating stubble burning
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The District Magistrate will be felicitated by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for controlling stubble burning in the district, officials said on Friday.

For the commendable work done in Mathura in preventing stubble burning, District Magistrate Mathura would be felicitated by the chief minister in Lucknow on December 23, they said.

"The state government has selected four districts including Mathura for this honour," Ashwini Kumar Singh, District Agriculture Officer, said.

He said Mathura hitherto was known for stubble burning.

A total of 1,051 cases of stubble burning were reported in the district in 2018, 464 cases in 2019, 161 in 2020 and 217 cases in 2021, the officials said.

However, in 2022, only 10 cases of stubble burning were recorded, they said.

The "reward and punishment technique" introduced by the DM paid rich dividends, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter; India says samples taken from pharma firm linked to Gambia deaths meet required standards and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration offers U.S. households more free C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022