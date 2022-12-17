"Transgenders have been given legal rights but yet to get a place," says first transgender judge Joyita Mondal

The first transgender judge Joyita Mondal spoke on the rights and development of the transgender community during her visit to Indore on Friday. Mondal told ANI, "Transgenders have been given legal rights in society, but still they have not been able to get the place where they can do something. The government should run more awareness programs so that we get equality. It will bring sensitivity towards us among other people of the society."

"The Supreme Court has said that transgenders will get equal rights, but a board should be formed for this. Our human rights are also necessary. Nothing has been done for transgenders in the last eight years. No hospitals, no schools or colleges have been built. We do not want this separately as we will be separated again, rather arrangements should be made for us individually in the hospitals, schools and colleges that have been built," Mondal added.

Reacting to the wedding of a transgender and their heir, Mondal said, "As getting older, it is necessary for a transgender to have someone for support, for this it is necessary to tie the knot as well as to adopt children for their successor. So that when the mind is under stress and the child is with you, all the tension is released." Talking about literacy among transgenders, the judge said, "It is necessary to train the faculty in the education sector for it. If transgenders get a good environment, then the community will move forward. In the present situation, when the hair of transgenders starts growing after class 8th, the school faculty forbids them to come to school. They leave their studies because of this fear. Nobody leaves their studies of their own will."

"It is necessary for transgenders to have reservation in everything whether it is elections or jobs," Mondal added. (ANI)

