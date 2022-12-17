Left Menu

IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR by 95 paise

Customers will now have to pay up to Rs. 79.56 for a kg of CNG in Delhi, while it will cost around Rs. 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 09:07 IST
IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR by 95 paise
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), which operates CNG stations across the Delhi-NCR, has decided to increase the prices of CNG in the region from Saturday, December 17. Now, CNG will be 95 paise costlier.

Customers will now have to pay up to Rs. 79.56 for a kg of CNG in Delhi, while it will cost around Rs. 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. It will be the costliest in Gurugram, with a kg of CNG priced at Rs. 87.89 from today.

Gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb. Earlier in May, it was hiked by two rupees, while on October 8 it became costlier by three rupees. The CNG prices in Delhi have gone up by more than 20 rupees in the past 9 months. In March this year, the CNG price was around 58 rupees in Delhi, while it will be priced at Rs 79.56 from Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including children; Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two and more

World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022