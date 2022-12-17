Left Menu

"People won't spare those who support terrorists..." Karnataka CM Bommai's latest on Congress

"Congress Party leaders talk about compassion to Tipu Sultan and terrorists. The people and law will not spare them if they support terrorists and Tipu Sultan," CM Bommai said while addressing a Jan Sankalp Yatra, on Friday that was attended by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in Pandavapura.

K'taka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Training his guns at the Congress Party, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the people of the State wouldn't forgive Congress leaders for displaying a soft corner for terrorists and for talking about Tipu Sultan in order to appease the minority vote bank. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made the remarks while addressing a Jan Sankalp Yatra, on Friday that was attended by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in Pandavapura.

"Congress Party leaders talk about compassion to Tipu Sultan and terrorists. The people and law will not spare them if they support terrorists and Tipu Sultan," CM Bommai said. Hitting out at the erstwhile Congress-led government of Karnataka, the BJP leader said, "Under the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme of the previous Congress government, the rice was given by the Modi government but the sack displayed only the photo of Siddaramaiah and the label on it, was that of the Congress."

"The Congress leaders have indulged in corruption in every department, involving the purchase of mattresses and pillows for the poor SC/ST children," CM said, alleging that the Congress had brought disrepute to the State. "Congress is dreaming of coming back to power in Karnataka but the voters are awake," Bommai said underlining that the BJP will be voted back to power.

The BJP's Jan Sankalp Yatra in Karnataka's Mandya district was also attended by Ministers, K Gopalaiah, R Ashok, Dr KC Narayanagowda, MLC Ravikumar, BJP leaders Indresh, CP Umesh. (ANI)

