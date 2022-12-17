Left Menu

India as superpower will work for global welfare, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Speaking on the recent India-China border clash, the Defence Minister said, "Whether it is Galwan or Tawang, our defence forces have proved their bravery and valour."

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 11:24 IST
India as superpower will work for global welfare, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India aspires to be superpower and work for the welfare of the entire world and emphasised that "we will never have the intention to capture even one inch of land of any other country". Addressing the FICCI Annual Convention and AGM in the national capital, the union minister said, "We want to be a superpower to work for the welfare of the world."

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) during his address from Red Fort talked about five pledges to the country, which are essential to make India super power and it shouldn't be considered that we want to dominate any country or we have the intention to capture even one inch of land of any other country," Singh said. Speaking on the recent India-China border clash, the Defence Minister said, "Whether it is Galwan or Tawang, our defence forces have proved their bravery and valour."

"In 1949, China's GDP was lower than that of India. Until 1980, India was not even in the list of top 10 economies... In 2014, India was on the 9th position in world economies. Today India is close to a $3.5 trillion economy and 5th largest in the world," Rajnath Singh said as he spoke on 'India@100: AmritKaal- Sustainable & Inclusive'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including children; Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two and more

World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022