5-member public grievance delegation visits MP, draws roadmap for collaboration with state

A five-member Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) delegation on Friday visited Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal and drew up a roadmap for collaboration between the Central government department and the state. The delegation, led by Secretary DARPG V. Srinivas, and the officials in the Madhya Pradesh government drew up the roadmap for collaborating for successful and timely achievement of the objectives of the Good Governance Week from December 19 to 25, including the redressal of public grievances, disposal of service delivery applications, documentation of best practices, convening the District level workshop on Vision India@2047.

The DARPG delegation comprising Srinivas, Joint Secretary N.B.S.Rajput, Director K.Sanjayan, Deputy Secretary Prisca Mathew and Under Secretary Santosh Kumar agreed to convene the 26th National e-Governance Conference at Bhopal in 2023 and formulation of the District Good Governance Index for Madhya Pradesh as an extension of the Madhya Pradesh Sushasan and Development Report. Besides, the DARPG delegation and the state government decided to share and document best practices of the Government of Madhya Pradesh - CM Helpline: 'Jan Hetu - Jan Setu', CM Dashboard for Performance Monitoring, CM Jan Sewa and MP Jan Sunwai Yojana.

The collaboration was drawn up in a meeting with Srinivas alongwith Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary GAD Vinod Kumar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Manish Rastogi and other senior officials. Secretary DARPG Srinivas congratulated Bains for achieving 7.3 per cent growth in the Good Governance Index 2021, strong performance in the National e-Services Delivery Assessment 2021 and implementation of several award-winning models of Good Governance under the Scheme for PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration in Madhya Pradesh.

These include the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) project in Indore city, the Poshan Abhiyan in Datiya district and the Aspirational District Program in Khandwa district. Madhya Pradesh performed strongly in the National e-Services Delivery Assessment Report 2021 with 5th rank through the timely implementation of the Public Services Guarantee Act, the Lok Sewa Department and the adoption of the model "e-Governance to We-Governance". The DARPG delegation also called on MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and appraised him on the deliberations and the proposed roadmap for collaboration.

The DARPG delegation later visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Centre for Good Governance and met Pratik Hajela CEO of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA) and senior officials. The DARPG delegation visited the CM Helpline and interacted with Director Sandip Asthana. They appreciated the timely and quality grievance redressal being provided through the CM Helpline platform. The CM Helpline represents a role model for grievance redressal systems in India with effective feedback and ranking of Departments. The integration of the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) with the State Grievance Portal through web API's enabled seamless transfer of Public Grievances between the Government of MP and DARPG. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)