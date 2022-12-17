Kirloskar Oil Engines joins hands with RITES to explore export opportunities

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd has joined hands with transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm RITES Ltd to explore business opportunities for the export of railway rolling stock, besides infrastructure and urban transport for both domestic and overseas markets, according to a company statement.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding for the purpose and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL) will leverage its R&D expertise, manufacturing acumen, manufacturing facilities, supply chain network and strong channel to develop, manufacture and supply products for RITES customers.

On the other hand, RITES will provide expertise in design, marketing, operation and maintenance, and other support required for tapping business opportunities, the statement said.

KOEL Vice President, Industrial Business Vinodkumar Menon said the strategic partnership leverages the strengths of both the organisations. ''While we at KOEL are focused on developing world class products and services, RITES has great design, technical expertise and marketing capabilities,'' he added. KOEL is into manufacturing of diesel engines, agricultural pump sets and power generating sets and is an engineering, power generation and solutions provider.

