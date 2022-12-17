Punjab: Toll plaza workers take out protest march, allege farmers' outfit not allowing toll collection

Toll plaza workers in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab took out a protest march on Saturday, alleging that a farmers' outfit was staging dharnas and was not allowing collection of levy from vehicles.

The protesting workers, including those from Nangal Shaheedan, Cholang, Mangarh and Harsa Manser toll plazas, took out the protest march from the Improvement Trust Office to the District Administrative Complex.

They alleged that the farmers' body, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, has been holding dharnas at all toll plazas in the district and some other parts of the state and not allowing them to collect tolls from vehicles.

The protesting workers led by State General Secretary of Toll Plaza Worker Union Roshan Lal raised slogans against the dharnas of KMSC at all toll plazas. They demanded that the administration step in and get the dharnas lifted.

They claimed that the toll companies would not pay them salaries during the period of farmer agitation due to the non-collection of tolls.

Before dispersing, they gave memorandums to the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police of Hoshiarpur.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Thursday held protests at several toll plazas against the state government for "ignoring" their demands and it also forcibly made movement for vehicles free of toll charges.

KMSC had earlier given a call for holding protests at 18 toll plazas in the state for a month beginning Thursday to press the state government to accept their various demands, including farm debt waiver, remunerative prices for their crops and compensation for damage to crops.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher had earlier said the toll plazas have been made free for commuters in the state till January 15.

