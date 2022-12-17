UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets students from Uttarakhand, advises them to document their educational trip

A delegation of talented youngsters from Uttarakhand visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Saturday. The Chief Minister advised the students to document their educational trip. Vinod Kandari, a Dev Prayag Assembly MLA, is leading a group of 60 kids and 16 teachers from various schools who are now in India for educational purposes. After Lucknow, the group of kids and instructors will travel to Ayodhya and Kanpur.

The Chief Minister first got acquainted with all the gifted children and their teachers. The students will travel to Ayodhya on Sunday, and Kanpur on Monday, the Chief Minister was informed.

The Chief Minister told the kids that they should document their educational trip rather than just leaving it as a travel and that they should write essays. The Chief Minister advised all the children to visit the zoo and Assembly building in Lucknow and get the experience of Metro Rail service.

He promised to visit the Lucknow Zoo to view the diverse species. The Lucknow Metro is a crucial component of contemporary transportation that they might like. The children were also instructed by the CM to visit Ayodhya's Sarayu River, Hanumangarhi, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The Chief Minister gave the officials instructions to make sure that the children's visitation schedule is not disrupted. CM Yogi discussed with the children about the unbreakable ties between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

He reiterated that the current state of Uttarakhand was home to Govind Vallabh Pant, the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Also, the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna and Narayan Dutt Tiwari were both inhabitants of Uttarakhand.

He affirmed to have been born in Uttarakhand as well and to have attended Tehri for his high school education. The Chief Minister explained to the kids the differences in geography between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He elucidated that the centre of the world's mythological, religious, and cultural heritage is Uttar Pradesh and that their academic career will allow them to observe its distinctive diversity.

Additionally, the Chief Minister distributed ODOP gifts to each party member. The students also met the Chief Minister and were delighted.

The children told the CM that till now they had only seen Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on television. Seeing them in person for the first time today is an unimaginable feeling. (ANI)

