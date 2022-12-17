Jamia Millia Islamia sets up 'Animal Feeding Spots' inside campus

The Jamia Millia Islamia has set up 'Animal Feed Spots' near its canteens and refreshment kiosks inside the campus, officials said.

In a notification, the university has asked contractors of these canteens and kiosks to provide fresh and nutritious food to animals at the spot on a daily basis. The university said it is the need of the day that the canteens and kiosk inside the campus also play an active role in caring for these animals.

''Keeping this in view, dedicated 'Animal Feed Spots' have been marked near the canteens and refreshment kiosks. ''All the contractors of these canteens and kiosks are, hereby, directed to serve fresh and nutritious food at the 'Animal Feed Spot' on daily basis including holidays to these animals,'' the notice read.

A Jamia official said, 'the initiative has been taken by Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar. The university campus is the habitat of many domesticated animals such as dogs and cats. This move will ensure that the animal receive food on daily basis,'' the official said.

