Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Putin seeks proposals from top military commanders

President Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from his armed forces commanders on how they think Russia's military campaign in Ukraine should proceed, during a visit to the operation's headquarters, the Kremlin said. CONFLICT

* Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, local officials said, a day after Russia carried out a massive missile strike on critical infrastructure. * A 36-year-old man was killed inside his car after Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, the regional governor said.

* The mayor of Ukraine's capital said early Saturday the city's metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes. * Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, knocking out power in the second biggest city and forcing Kyiv to bring in emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said.

* Russia's defence ministry said its "high-precision" weapons hit parts of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy and military administrative facilities on Friday. * Moscow says its attacks are aimed at disabling Ukraine's military. Ukrainians call them a war crime.

* Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield reports. ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR PLANT

* A shield is being set up over a storage site for spent nuclear waste at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine to protect it from shelling and drones, a Russian-installed official said. DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY/AID

* The latest round of European Union sanctions against Russia over Ukraine will just exacerbate problems within the bloc, a spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry said. * Insurers may refuse to cover planes flying to Ukraine or ships sailing through the Black Sea as reinsurers - who insure the insurers - propose excluding the region from policies from next month, four industry sources said. (Compiled by Michael Perry and Frances Kerry)

