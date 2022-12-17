India vs Australia fourth women's T20I scoreboard
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 22:51 IST
- Country:
- India
India Women (Target: 189 runs from 20 overs) Smriti Mandhana c Mooney b Gardner 16 Shafali Verma c Perry b Brown 20 Jemimah Rodrigues c Brown b King 8 Harmanpreet Kaur c Brown b King 46 Devika Vaidya st Mooney b Gardner 32 Richa Ghosh not out 40 Deepti Sharma not out 12 Extras: (B-4 LB-1 W-2) 7 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 181 Fall of wickets: 1/23 2/43 3/49 4/121 5/149 Bowling: Darcie Brown 4-0-33-1, Megan Schutt 4-0-44-0, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-20-2, Ellyse Perry 1-0-7-0, Alana King 3-0-23-2, Annabel Sutherland 1-0-9-0, Heather Graham 3-0-40-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards added to England T20I squad against West Indies
Dhoni fan Richa wants to grow in her role as 'finisher'
Enjoy batting with Smriti Mandhana, get to learn while playing with them: Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh
Kent signs Kane Richardson for upcoming T20 Blast competition
Australia hold nerves to clinch seven-run win over India in fourth T20I despite Richa's late flourish