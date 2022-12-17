Left Menu

India vs Australia fourth women's T20I scoreboard

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 22:51 IST
India Women (Target: 189 runs from 20 overs) Smriti Mandhana c Mooney b Gardner 16 Shafali Verma c Perry b Brown 20 Jemimah Rodrigues c Brown b King 8 Harmanpreet Kaur c Brown b King 46 Devika Vaidya st Mooney b Gardner 32 Richa Ghosh not out 40 Deepti Sharma not out 12 Extras: (B-4 LB-1 W-2) 7 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 181 Fall of wickets: 1/23 2/43 3/49 4/121 5/149 Bowling: Darcie Brown 4-0-33-1, Megan Schutt 4-0-44-0, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-20-2, Ellyse Perry 1-0-7-0, Alana King 3-0-23-2, Annabel Sutherland 1-0-9-0, Heather Graham 3-0-40-0.

