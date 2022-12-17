INS Mormugao ready for "operational deployment", says Commander Anshul Sharma

INS Mormugao, which is going to be launched on December 18, is ready for "operational deployment", said Commander Anshul Sharma (Executive Officer, Mormugao) on Saturday. He said the fact that 70 percent of the components used in the construction of INS Mormugao are indigenous shows that our capacity to make big ships has increased.

Indian Navy will on December 18 commission INS Mormugao, the indigenously made stealth guided missile destroyer ship into its fleet, strengthening the country's maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean region, informed the Ministry of Defence on Friday. "The Indian navy signed the contract for these ships in 2011. This ship was launched into the water in 2016. In 2022, we all can see that this ship is ready with all weapons and sensors and ready for any operational deployment for the country's needs. We have another two ships Imphal and sural which will soon have joined the navy," Sharma told ANI.

"Imphal and sural will soon have joined the navy. We are ready to undertake any challenge. The two others hips will join in the coming times. It is the second ship of the P-15 Bravo class. There are four ships in P15 which are Vishakhapatnam, Surat, and Imphal. P 15 is an important project for the Navy," he added. "It is quite a large component. It shows that our capacity to make big ships have increased. Sensors weapons are all indigenous which gives us the capability to fix these sensors in other ships in future," he stated.

"The role of this warship was to become part of the fleet, operate with the fleet with whatever mission the fleet will require," Captain Kapil Bhatia told ANI. "The steel is indigenous. The design is in-house. It is a deep level of integration which shows the navy-building capability of the country. These destroyers are multi-role platform and can face any threats," he added.

The guided-missile destroyer is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, added the statement. Singh is scheduled to commission the ship at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

The guided-missile destroyer is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, added the statement. Singh is scheduled to commission the ship at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

The event will mark the formal induction into the Navy of the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.

The ship measures 163m in length, and 17 m in breadth with a displacement of 7400 tonnes. The ship is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS).

"Mormugao is packed with 'state of the art' weapons and sensors such as surface-to-surface Missiles and surface-to-air missiles. The ship is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.

The ship's anti-submarine warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed rocket launchers, torpedo launchers and ASW helicopters. The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions," read an official statement by the Ministry of Defence.

A unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation of approximately 75 per cent incorporated in the production, accentuating our national objective of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat', said officials. (ANI)

