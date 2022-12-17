Shivaji Stadium metro station more convenient to reach T3: DMRC

In order to ease the rush at the Delhi airport, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday suggested travellers to use the metro train from Shivaji Stadium station to reach the airport within "15 minutes". "The Shivaji Stadium station is located near Connaught Place and it's very convenient to reach T-3 in about 15 minutes from there. Every day about 50,000 people are using this line for high-speed airport connectivity. Check-in facility by Air India and porter facility are available," DMRC said in a series of tweets.

The Airport line connects with the Yellow line at New Delhi, the Pink line at Dhaula Kuan and with the Blue line at Dwarka Sector-21 thus providing connectivity with the other arterial lines of the network. "Feeder Bus connection is provided from Aerocity metro station for T1 and T2," it said.

The last train leaves Shivaji stadium at 11:42 pm thus catering to the requirements of passengers catching international flights during wee hours from T-3. "Entry to the station is closed from 23:35 hrs to 04:30 hrs for routine and essential maintenance for healthy working of assets," it added. (ANI)

