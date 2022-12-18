Javelin accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik orders to pay medical expenses of injured student

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday ordered to pay all the medical expenses of a student who suffered penetration of Javeline in his torso during Annual sports event. "The medical expenses will be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Similarly, District Red Cross paid Rs 30,000 rupees for the treatment of the student and the government will bear all the medical expenses," said the Additional District Collector of Balangir Chanchal Rana.

According to reports, a sports competition was going on at Agalpur Boys High School of Bolangir district when someone threw a javelin that penetrated a student's torso. The injured student has been identified as Sivananda Meher and was admitted to Bhim Bhoi Medical Center of Bolangir.

"The doctors successfully removed the javelin stick from the student's neck. The students later recovered," said medical authorities. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

