Left Menu

Javelin accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik orders to pay medical expenses of injured student

"The medical expenses will be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Similarly, District Red Cross paid Rs 30,000 rupees for the treatment of the student and the government will bear all the medical expenses," said the Additional District Collector of Balangir Chanchal Rana.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 09:01 IST
Javelin accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik orders to pay medical expenses of injured student
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday ordered to pay all the medical expenses of a student who suffered penetration of Javeline in his torso during Annual sports event. "The medical expenses will be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Similarly, District Red Cross paid Rs 30,000 rupees for the treatment of the student and the government will bear all the medical expenses," said the Additional District Collector of Balangir Chanchal Rana.

According to reports, a sports competition was going on at Agalpur Boys High School of Bolangir district when someone threw a javelin that penetrated a student's torso. The injured student has been identified as Sivananda Meher and was admitted to Bhim Bhoi Medical Center of Bolangir.

"The doctors successfully removed the javelin stick from the student's neck. The students later recovered," said medical authorities. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global
4
Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022