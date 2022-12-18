Left Menu

3 dead, 2 critical in bus collision on Greater Noida Expressway

Three persons died and several got injured in a road accident after two buses collided with each other at Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park of Noida in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 09:03 IST
3 dead, 2 critical in bus collision on Greater Noida Expressway
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons died and several got injured in a road accident after two buses collided with each other at Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park of Noida in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. "Two buses collided on Greater Noida Expressway under Knowledge Park Police Station of Noida. Three persons died, many people were injured while two persons are in critical condition," Greater Noida Police said.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital. The police reached the accident site and engaged in the rescue operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global
4
Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022