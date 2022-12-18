Left Menu

Jharkhand: Body of tribal woman found in 12 pieces in Sahibganj; husband detained

Another shocking murder took place in Jharkhand's Sahibganj where the body of a 22-year-old tribal woman was found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand's Sahebganj on Sunday, said the police.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 12:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 22-year-old tribal woman was found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand's Sahebganj on Sunday, said the police. Police have detained the victim's husband as a suspect in the crime. The accused has been identified as Dildar Ansari.

According to the police, some parts of the body are still missing. A search is underway to locate those missing body parts, added the police. As per the police, the victim was the second wife of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

