Delhi AQI 'Very Poor' on Sunday, measuring at 322

Delhi air stood at 'very poor' category on Sunday with Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 322. The Air Quality of the national capital, which was at a moderate level for the last few days, stooped to a new low, over the weekend. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Sunday.

The air quality in the Delhi University area was recorded as 'very poor', with PM 2.5 at 333, whereas the AQI in Noida measured at 348. At Pusa, the AQI measured at 315. Meanwhile, Lodhi Road and Mathura Road also experienced 'very poor' air quality with AQI at 306 and 390, respectively.

With AQI of most areas around the Delhi-NCR region measuring above 300, the AQI of Gurugram came in the 'poor' category at 266. The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.Earlier, the air quality in Delhi was in the 'moderate' category, it deteriorated and reached the 'very poor' category.

The residents of the city have urged the government to take steps to control the ongoing menace of air pollution in the city. Some have even urged the government to bring back the odd-even rule in the city. "Air pollution is slightly less as compared to last year. The cold has also increased and the odd-even should be brought as soon as possible to curb the remaining air pollution," said a resident. (ANI)

