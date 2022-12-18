Left Menu

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Co, Sinopec And Sabic Expand Refining And Petrochemical Cooperation

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 17:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Aramco)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO, SINOPEC AND SABIC EXPAND REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL COOPERATION

* HEADS OF AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH SINOPEC FOR GULEI II INTEGRATED COMPLEX * 320,000 BARRELS-PER-DAY REFINERY AND 1.5 MILLION TONS-PER-YEAR PETROCHEMICAL CRACKER

* ARAMCO, SINOPEC AND SABIC AGREE MOU FOR PETROCHEMICAL PROJECT IN YANBU * EXPECTS TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS BY THE END OF 2025

* ANNOUNCEMENTS SUPPORT CO'S ROLE AS A RELIABLE ENERGY SUPPLIER TO CHINA AS CO SEEKS TO EXPAND S LIQUIDS TO CHEMICALS CAPACITY TO UP TO 4 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY BY 2030 Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

