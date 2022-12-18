BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Co, Sinopec And Sabic Expand Refining And Petrochemical Cooperation
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO, SINOPEC AND SABIC EXPAND REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL COOPERATION
* HEADS OF AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH SINOPEC FOR GULEI II INTEGRATED COMPLEX * 320,000 BARRELS-PER-DAY REFINERY AND 1.5 MILLION TONS-PER-YEAR PETROCHEMICAL CRACKER
* ARAMCO, SINOPEC AND SABIC AGREE MOU FOR PETROCHEMICAL PROJECT IN YANBU * EXPECTS TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS BY THE END OF 2025
* ANNOUNCEMENTS SUPPORT CO'S ROLE AS A RELIABLE ENERGY SUPPLIER TO CHINA AS CO SEEKS TO EXPAND S LIQUIDS TO CHEMICALS CAPACITY TO UP TO 4 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY BY 2030 Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PETROCHEMICAL
- SINOPEC
- GULEI II INTEGRATED COMPLEX
- ARAMCO
- AGREE MOU
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-South Korea orders striking steel, petrochemical truckers to return to work
South Korea orders striking steel, petrochemical truckers to return to work
South Korea orders striking steel, petrochemical truckers to return to work
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco And TotalEnergies To Build Petrochemical Complex In Saudi Arabia
India will contribute 10 pc to incremental growth of global petrochemical demand: Hardeep Singh Puri