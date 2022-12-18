BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Co, Sinopec And Sabic Expand Refining And Petrochemical Cooperation

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO, SINOPEC AND SABIC EXPAND REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL COOPERATION

* HEADS OF AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH SINOPEC FOR GULEI II INTEGRATED COMPLEX * 320,000 BARRELS-PER-DAY REFINERY AND 1.5 MILLION TONS-PER-YEAR PETROCHEMICAL CRACKER

* ARAMCO, SINOPEC AND SABIC AGREE MOU FOR PETROCHEMICAL PROJECT IN YANBU * EXPECTS TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS BY THE END OF 2025

* ANNOUNCEMENTS SUPPORT CO'S ROLE AS A RELIABLE ENERGY SUPPLIER TO CHINA AS CO SEEKS TO EXPAND S LIQUIDS TO CHEMICALS CAPACITY TO UP TO 4 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY BY 2030 Further company coverage:

