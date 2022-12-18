Left Menu

Himachal CM calls on Ajay Maken in Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday called on AICC General Secretary and member of the Congress Steering Committee Ajay Maken in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 18:04 IST
Himachal CM calls on Ajay Maken in Delhi
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on Ajay Maken in Delhi (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday called on AICC General Secretary and member of the Congress Steering Committee Ajay Maken in the national capital. Maken congratulated the Chief Minister and wished him a successful tenure.

"It was a courtesy call," an official statement said. MLA Arki Sanjay Awasthi, MLA Bhoranj Suresh Kumar, Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, and office bearers of the Indian Youth Congress were also present on the occasion.

Last week, Sukhu took oath as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri, former Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, also took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top leaders of Congress, including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, bagging a total of 40 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022