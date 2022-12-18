Himachal CM calls on Ajay Maken in Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday called on AICC General Secretary and member of the Congress Steering Committee Ajay Maken in the national capital. Maken congratulated the Chief Minister and wished him a successful tenure.

"It was a courtesy call," an official statement said. MLA Arki Sanjay Awasthi, MLA Bhoranj Suresh Kumar, Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, and office bearers of the Indian Youth Congress were also present on the occasion.

Last week, Sukhu took oath as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri, former Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, also took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top leaders of Congress, including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, bagging a total of 40 seats. (ANI)

