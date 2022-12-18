North East as new engine of growth, is poised to drive forward journey of new India: Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal has said the North Eastern Council (NEC) has been the catalyst of growth in the North East. He said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, North East as the new engines of growth, is poised to drive the forward journey of new India.

Sharing his views after attending the Golden Jubilee Celebration of NEC in Shillong, Sonowal said, "Today, the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi ji laid the foundation stones and dedicated projects worth Rs2450 crore on the Eve of Golden Jubilee celebration of Northeast Council (NEC) in Shillong. With these launches, it is a true reflection of the Modi ji's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' for the holistic development of the country. "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, the road to growth & development of Northeast Region has been laid out with permanent peace & respect to the communities to become partners in this wonderful journey of the region. These projects, inaugurated by the PM Modi today, will accelerate development of not just Meghalaya but of the entire Northeast" Union Minister Sonowal said.

He further added, "I convey my sincere gratitude to Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for recognising the Northeast as the Astalakshmi and heralding a new age of development in the region." (ANI)

