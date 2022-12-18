Left Menu

Unit of Siberian oil and gas condensate field catches fire

A unit at an oil and gas condensate Markovskoye (Markovsky) field in Russia's Irkutsk region in Siberia has caught fire over an area of about 1,000 square metres, the local emergency service said on social media on Sunday. There was no danger to other units of the field, it added.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 22:26 IST
There was no danger to other units of the field, it added. The field is owned by the Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), one of Russia's largest private oil producers. INK did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

One person was injured in the fire, a regional governor said on social media, citing preliminary information.

