Seminar on preparation for career in armed forces organised in Hyderabad

Sainik Welfare Department, Telangana conducted a seminar on "Preparation for Career in Armed Forces as Officers" at an office complex in Hyderabad's Somajiguda. The Seminar was conducted with the help of cadets who are presently undergoing training at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune and two Senior officers who headed the Service Selection Boards (SSB).

Around 75 students along with parents attended the Seminar. The cadets shared their strategies for the preparation for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, cracking SSB and medical. They also shared their experiences and difficulties and how they overcome to get selected for the prestigious NDA Pune.

Brig Sravan Kumar who was president of SSB, Bhopal gave insight into the aspects considered by interviewing officers in SSB and guided the candidates in preparation. Group Captain Bapiraju, who was Group Testing Officer in SSB gave a detailed analysis of various selection procedures and finer aspects considered by SSB while selecting the candidates.

The parents of NDA cadets appealed to all parents to motivate their children to join Armed Forces which is the finest and most highly professional career. Col Ramesh Kumar, Director of Sainik Welfare has stated that the Government of Telangana gives Rs 2 lakhs, the highest amount in the country, to the cadets who are selected and undergoing training at NDA Pune. So, far 88 cadets from Telangana have been benefitted, he said.

He has stated that the aim of the seminar is to enhance awareness and motivate the children to join the armed forces in a large number in officers cadre. (ANI)

