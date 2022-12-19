Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman jumps to death from 8th floor of building

According to the police, the 25-year-old woman jumped off the eighth floor of a building and fell onto a car parked on the road. The watchman saw her soaked in blood and informed the police and others living in the building.

19-12-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The police reached the spot and sent the woman to a hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors. The DN Nagar Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and has started an investigation.

The police reached the spot and sent the woman to a hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors. The DN Nagar Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and has started an investigation.

However, the police said they did not find any suicide note and are investigation what could have led the woman to take the extreme step. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

