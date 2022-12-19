Maharashtra: Assembly's Winter Session to go hi-tech

With the aim of making the Winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly 'hi-tech', all the members have been provided with laptops, Wi-Fi and other devices. The Nagpur Winter session, which will start on Monday, will see more hi-tech sessions, with a new app designed for members.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties on Sunday boycotted the customary tea party in protest against the government of the BJP and the Eknath Shina faction of the Shiv Sena. A review of the preparations for the winter session of the Legislative Assembly was conducted in the presence of Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe and Legislative Assembly deputy Speaker Narahari Jirwal on Sunday.

Apart from them, Principal Secretary of Legislature Rajendra Bhagwat, Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Collector Dr Vipin Itankar and officers of other departments concerned were also present. The app 'Maha Assembly', created by the rural students of an IT company in the Nanded district, was showcased on this occasion. Through this app, all the ministers, MLAs and secretary-level officials will be able to get their accommodation during the session, a session diary, a telephone directory of important persons, other important assistance and details of various meetings in one click.

The app will be available on Android App, Web View and Apple Store and only authorised users -- members -- will have access to this app. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)